Let There Be Light

× Expand Jeanie Holt, "Nordic Tree," textile

During the long, SAD months of winter, Kaneko isn’t the only organization thinking about shedding some light on art. Beginning March 4, the art gallery at the Jewish Community Center will host the exhibition Out of the Darkness.

The show features the works of fabric artists Juli-Ann Gasper and Jeanie Holt, photographer Mike Beck and painter Dana Newman. What unifies their works are the effects produced by the secret hidden in their wooden frames, which are embedded with programmed LED lighting.

× Expand Dana Newman, "Macaw," painting

The brain child of Holt and her engineer husband, Dennis, the frames’ illumination sequences result in a changing perception of tone, depth and mood of each artwork. Organizers purposefully put together a range of media to illustrate the various and dramatic applications this technique offers.

Out of the Darkness opens on March 4 and runs through the 31st at the Jewish Community Center, 333 S. 132nd Street. Regular gallery hours are Sunday 11am-5pm, Monday-Thursday 8am-9pm, and Friday 8am-5pm. An artists’ reception is scheduled for March 11 from 1-5pm; lighting engineer Dennis Holt will offer a program on his framing techniques on March 13 beginning at 7pm. The gallery is free and open to the public.