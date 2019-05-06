







A new exhibition by Susan Knight opens May 10th at Project Project. Lucky Links is the culmination of a multiphase project by Knight that included an outdoor installation last month at the Eureka Springs School of Art in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. This Omaha leg of the show consists of a site-specific installation inside this eccentric Vinton Street gallery.

Embracing the ambiguous nature of abstraction, Knight filters the technical foundations through her personal reflections on the currency of human society and culture. The artist says “Lucky Links visually represents my reflections on our polarized American culture and the natural world, specifically early interactions between water and rock that produced the landscapes we see today.”

Knight, who has work in several public, private, and corporate collections, is known for her fragile, cut-paper installations, assemblages and sculptures. Initially trained as a painter, Knight turned to paper cutting more than a decade ago. Her complex, byzantine constructions are primarily based in the science of natural processes, most specifically those processes associated with the life cycle of water.

Project Project is located at 1818 Vinton Street. There is an opening reception for the artist on May 10th, from 6PM to 10PM. Further information and gallery hours are available at projectproject.com.