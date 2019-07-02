Ybarra’s ‘Elixir Vitae 2.0' at Petshop provides ‘solutions’ for whatever ails you









Have you ever experienced devices that create life’s magic potions?

Join the Petshop Gallery in Benson on July 5, 2019 for the opening of Elixir Vitae 2.0from 7 p.m-10 p.m to see art’s prototype devices for developing solutions for what ails you.

Elixir Vitae 2.0is an exhibition by interdisciplinary artist Rosana Ybarra who works in sculpture, painting, performance and fantasy to reflect on social-political absurdities. Observation of these “quasi-animate objects” that require “distilling human feeling” is needed for them to produce Elixir Vitae 2.0.

Ybarra’s notes that humans have a spiritual and emotional relationship to objects which is “as foundational to survival” as they are to other humans. She received her MFA in Studio Art from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.

The artists is a recipient of a Kimmel Nelson Harding Artist Residency Award, Dan and Barbara Howard Creative Achievement Award and the Latinx Artist Visibility Award.

Elixir Vitae 2.0opens July 5, 2019 and runs through August 30, 2019 at Petshop Gallery, 2725 N 62nd St. Gallery hours are from 11 a.m-2 p.m on Fridays, or by appointment. For more information, contact info@bensonfirstfriday.com.