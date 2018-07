Omaha Poetry Slam

OutrSpaces (1258 S 13th St.)

Outrspaces.org

Join the Omaha Slam team as they face off against the College Union Poetry Slam team from from Lincoln in a head to head battle...kind of. The Omaha team, who has seen many of their members go on to national slams will be giving you a night of amazing work by established local talent, as well as any newcomers who want to share their stuff at the open mic. Come prepared to laugh, to cry, and to snap your fingers off.