Bruce Clawson, “Midnight Visitor” digital print

Harvesting dreams for inspiration has served artists from the beginning, but never more than from the movements like the Dadaists, the Surrealists, and more recently, the Fantasy Realists. From actual visual dream images to subtle interpretive influences driving abstraction and narrative, the style covers a range of subject matter and medium.

For your fall dose of the peculiar, fantastic and the Kafkaesque, Omaha Artist’s Inc., presents Dreamscapes, a group exhibit at Omaha’s Hot Shops. The presentation by imaginative local artists and artisans will include a wide variety of mediums and styles.

The Hot Shops exhibit starts on Wednesday, November 3rd, with an opening reception for the artists on Sunday, November 7th, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Gallery is located at Hot Shops Art Center, 1301 Nicholas Street. Dreamscapes runs through November 29th. Further information can be obtained from Facebook or their website, hotshopsartcenter.com

