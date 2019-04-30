







Young artists will be showing new multidisciplinary works at the Kent Bellows Studio, in their exhibition New Wave, which opened on April 26 and continues until May 17.

New Waveshowcases individual work from 76 teens, from 30 different high schools, who were in the program for the 2019 spring semester. The artists will display mixed media, 3D digital renderings, paintings, screen prints, ceramics, sculpture and much more.

New Wave is a reference to a movement that introduces new or unconventional ideas. The teens felt it was a fitting tittle for the work being created. The Joslyn’s Kent Bellows Mentoring Program offers an interdisciplinary art studio. The studio contains 14 different programs students can pick from, which means work in the exhibition often contains a variety of mediums.

Three semesters per year, professional artist are matched with teens for support and to encourage critical thinking, gain technical skills, inspire creativity in the arts, and build an art portfolio. Artwork sales will benefit both the artists and the KBMP.

New WaveKBMP Young Artist Exhibition shows through May 17, 2019 at the Kent Bellows Art Studio, 3303 Leavenworth St. For more information contact the Joslyn’s Kent Bellows Art Studio at (402) 661-3891 or visit https://www.joslyn.org/education/kent-bellows-mentoring-program/