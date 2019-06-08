







Nebraska native Carol Thompson has a new exhibition opening at the Fred Simon Gallery June 11, a collection of still-life paintings, called Of the Bird.

The aesthetic of the paintings is minimal, yet focused with attention to details in each object, with a realistic stylized method of representing each bird and its relationship to the others. The story and focus of these works is a life-long interest of Thompson, from childhood to the present.

As Thompson says, ‘Painting images of nests delights me, probably because for a brief time, I feel an even greater affinity for the bird.’

Carol Thompson Of the Birdruns from June 11th, 2019 with a formal reception June 21st, until August 2, 2019 at the Nebraska Arts Council Fred Simon Gallery. The gallery is located at 1004 Farnam St and is open from 8am- 5pm Monday through Friday. For more information, go to artscouncil.nebraska.gov.