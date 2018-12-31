× Expand Molly Toeberer, 'The Attic Project' Gallery Installation, 2004. Mixed-Media, digital vinyl prints, found tin, cast resin, private pulp-fiction vintage book collection.

Artist INC, a professional development program from creative venue Amplify Arts, brings together over twenty emerging artists from Omaha to share skills, evaluate work and build and strengthen the peer community.

This year’s eight-week program culminates in a group exhibition, On Hire, to be shown starting in January, at the Michael Phipps Gallery in the downtown branch of the Omaha Library.

On Hirewill examine the effects of experimentation, failure and self-reflection on creativity and production. The show promises to be a diverse, multi-facetted exploration of the processes of rethinking from initial concept to media choice to final work with an emphasis on taking risks and accepting unexpected results.

The Amplify Arts exhibit, with support from the Omaha Public Library, commences with an artist’s reception on Friday, January 4th, and runs through Feb. 25. The Michael Phipps Gallery is at 215 s. 15thStreet, inside the Omaha Public Library. Further information is available at amplifyarts.org.