Opposites Attract

Painting by Evelyn Render-Katz

Make sure your Second Friday activities art-wise this June 8th include the opening reception at Connect Gallery for featured artists Glenda Dietrich Moore and Evelyn Render-Katz.

In the front window gallery, Moore presents Spirit Meditations. Her mostly-watercolor paintings span the range from contemplative abstracts to realistic, colorful impressions of landscapes and nature, animals and sometimes people. Her vibrant work has been featured in books as illustration and in several magazines.

“These paintings reflect and celebrate my sense of the Spirit. I’ve used mixed media (watercolor, acrylic and metallic inks) to give visual expression to something personal, and I am pleased with the surprises that happened in the process.”

Dietrich Moore teaches art classes, leads seminars on creativity and spirituality, and holds watercolor workshops from her home studio in Lincoln.

Primarily a painter, Evelyn Render-Katz works a variety of media, employing oils, encaustic, and collage, on canvas, wood, and plexiglass substrates. She also creates sculptural pieces employing a variety of materials such as chicken wire and bicycle tires, fabrics and objects from nature.

Render-Katz’ paintings are full of bold color and movement, expressionistic and gestural responses to her surroundings, and chicken wire sculptures offer some contrast in their quiet and static airiness.

The exhibit runs from June 6ththrough June 30th. Opening reception is June 8th, from 5:30 to 9 PM. Connect Gallery is located at 3901 Leavenworth. Further information can be obtained at their website connectgallery.net.