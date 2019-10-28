Order Out of Chaos









How does one comprehend and balance abstraction among nature, chaos and spirituality? Being present at the opening of the Michael Phipps Gallery newest exhibit November 1, from 4–6 p.m. will give you insight on what that might look like.

This provocative two person show features works by Jaim Hackbart and Mike Giron who both create painted abstract works. Both artists build their themes based upon where their works take them, allowing the work to grow through technique and process.

Some works by Giron use a combination of silkscreen, ink drawing and paint. He works through an open-ended process using tools to create textures. The artist tends to find a “balance between chaos an order” while using structure to create subject matter that is “almost there”.

Hackbart is a formalist who uses naure and spirituality to explore “color, line, shape, texture, form, and vibration”. Her work focuses on the motion of water, while layering the images through patterns and color to “cover and reveal” the history and state of the image.

The exhibit opens November 1, 2019 through December 31, at the Michael Phipps Gallery in the W. Dale Clark Library on 215 S. 15th St. in Omaha. Gallery hours are 10 a.m-8 p.m., Monday- Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Sundays 1- 6 p.m. For more information call 402-444-4800 or visit omahalibrary.org