







Modern Arts Midtown will host a second opening for their current group exhibit, Origins, on Feb. 7. The exhibit features artwork from six of this gallery’s varied roster. Each of the artists creates works that are not immediately evident as to their unique medium or their creative inspirations and outcomes. Look for mysterious mosaics of unidentifiable colors and shapes, as in Graceann Warn’s encaustic wax and oil paintings, or Michael James’ contemporary take on quilts. Jason Papenfuss’ elemental, cryptic photographs exemplify how non-representational subject matter can alter perceptions of the medium.

The exhibit, which runs through Feb. 28, also includes work by Paul Konchagulian, sculpture; James Freeman, collage; and Edgard Camacho, painting. Find more at modernartsmidtown.com .