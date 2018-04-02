'Pest' Shop Alert

× Expand "Untitled", Solarized Silver Gelatin Print by Joe Addison

The Omaha Bug Symposium provides a space and time to educate and celebrate insects, spiders, myriapods, gastropods, and similar animals and this year they are teaming up with Benson First Friday in April for a truly unique event at Petshop Gallery.

The symposium is a multi-disciplinary and interactive event featuring live music from The Show is the Rainbow & Cult Play, along with lectures, performance, food and presentations in addition to a group visual art exhibit.

The exhibit features Joe Addison J Barnett, Christie Braze, Dan Crane, Dave Crane, Tracy Haas, Reagan Pufall, Jar Schepers and Amy Haney with a variety of mediums ranging from photography to sculpture to electroform.

The symposium kicks off April 6, at 6 p.m. at the Petshop Gallery, 2525 N. 62nd Street. Activities on the 6th are open to all ages, but events starting at 8 p.m. are intended for adults. A $10 donation is suggested. The art exhibit will remain on view at Petshop Gallery through May 26. For more information, visit facebook.com/omahabugsymposium or bensonfirstfriday.com.