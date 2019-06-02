Pinhole Redux









It is no surprise to find photography exhibited at the Garden of the Zodiac Gallery and, more recently, it has featured works by those revitalizing such heritage processes as tintype, cyanotype and platinum/palladium printing.

The latest show, Light Laid Asleep/Light Awoken which opens June 6, sheds light on recent work by Berlin author, actor and photographer Hanns Zischler in one of the oldest techniques of all—pinhole photography.

Zischler’s camera is essentially a wooden box with a small hole with a removable cover; light sensitive material sits inside the box to collect the image during the necessary long time of an exposure. The rest of his equipment is more modern, as the negatives are scanned in his digital darkroom and rendered as chromatically sumptuous color prints.

The long exposures of pinhole photography often result in a degree of haze or blur from objects in motion and changes in light, lending a suffused and hypnotic sensibility to his scenes taken in nature. Zischler describes his works as illuminating his experience of the shape of time and amplifying awareness of his surroundings.

Hanns Zischler, Light Laid Asleep/Light Awoken: Pinhole Color Photographs 2010-2018 opens on the evening of June 6, 2019 and runs through August 4 in the Garden of the Zodiac Gallery, 1042 Howard Street. The gallery is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon to 8:00pm and on Sundays from noon to 6:00pm. For further information, please contact 402.341.1877, email gardenofthezodiac@gmail.com, or visit the Garden of the Zodiac page on Facebook.