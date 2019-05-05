







Curators Amanda Smith and Angela Zonunpari say their new exhibit, Power Colors, addresses this question by examining the embodiment of individual histories, personality, perception and cultural forces.

Power Colors opens at Amplify Art’s Generator Space in South Omaha on May 10 from 6-8 p.m., featuring works from artists Marsha Mack, Nicole Maloof, Amy Jarding and Amanda Smith.

These artists, from four different U.S. cities, use color, created objects, installation, mixed media, paintings, and fiber-based work to reconstruct experiences of place, personhood, and politics. According to the curators, the works push to look beyond surface value and survey how and why they find power within color.

Power Colors opens May 10, 2019 and continues through June 21, 2019 at the Generator Space at 1804 Vinton Street. Gallery hours are Thursday-Friday from 12pm-5pm. For additional information contact Amplify Arts at (402) 996-1092 or visit https://www.amplifyarts.org/.