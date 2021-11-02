Francesco Siqueiros Studio Visit in Los, Angeles, CA. Courtesy of Maple St. Construct

Maple St. Construct ends its 2021 season with an exhibition by its latest artist-in-resident, Francesco Siqueiros. Fresh work by the Los Angeles-based master printmaker will be the solo feature of the show that opens on Benson First Friday, November 5 with a public reception from 6-10pm.

Siqueiros has been dedicated to the art of printmaking since concentrating his graduate studies at University of California Santa Cruz in 1983. In 1990, he combined his technical expertise and dedication to the craft with an interest in a broader cross-cultural conversation about the shared US-Mexico border by founding El Nopal Press. Now a widely recognized fine art press working collaboratively with a range of artists, prints from its archives may be found in the graphic arts collections of some of North America’s most respected museums.

While in residence at Maple St. Construct, Siqueiros will create new works for inclusion in the exhibition, as well as continue to reinvent and refine pieces begun as long ago as the 1980s.

Francesco Siqueiros opens on November 5 from 6-10:00pm (Benson First Friday) at Maple St. Construct, 5912 Maple Street in downtown Benson. The show runs until November 30 with viewings available by appointment after the opening date. For further information, visit the gallery’s Facebook page or www.maplestconstruct.com.