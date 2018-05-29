Printmaker, Naturally

× Expand "White Hawk" print by artist Amy Haney

The Nebraska Arts Council opened s new solo exhibit for Omaha artist Amy Haney, May 25, 2018, in the Fred Simon Gallery. Her work will be on display until July 17.

Haney’s primary medium is printmaking. In her process, she brings to mind the connections many artists share with nature. Her printmaking themes focus on various birds, insects and animals. This current exhibition will feature her latest exploration of these subjects.

Born in Omaha has bachelors and master’s degree in Art and Design, and another master’s degree focused on the history of printmaking. She frequently exhibits locally and nationally, has been published in the SGCI newsletter and her work is included in the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art collection and the Microsoft Corporation.

Amy Haney’s solo exhibition opens Friday May 25th, from 5pm to 7pm at the Fred Simon Gallery and continues until July 17.. For additional information contact: Jared Kennedy, Communications Manager, 402.595.2122, jared.kennedy@nebraska.gov.