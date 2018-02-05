Public Figures

× Expand Connect Gallery will feature a survey of late artist Nick Chiburis's drawings, paintings and sculpture that celebrated the female form.

Connect Gallery will celebrate the legacy of late Omaha artist Nick Chiburis in an exhibition of selected works from his estate opening Wednesday, February 7.

A wide variety of work spanning over 40 years includes drawings, photography and sculpture centering on the female form as his dominant subject. A longtime artist, teacher and arts community advocate, Chiburis passed away in 2015.

Chiburis’ artwork was displayed in galleries in North Dakota, Ohio, Illinois and Nebraska, including the Artists Cooperative Gallery in the Old Market and the Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney. He helped create the busts of Gerald and Betty Ford that are outside the Gerald Ford birth site at 3202 Woolworth Ave.

A reception for the exhibition will be held on Friday, February 9 from 5:30-9pm and the show will run through March 3 at Connect Gallery, 3901 Leavenworth Street. For more information, visit connectgallery.net.