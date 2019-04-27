







Shaun Ilahi is an artist with messages he’d like to send, the focus of his upcoming exhibition Raw/Beautyat the Little Gallery in Benson, opening on May 3.

A trans-global citizen, Ilahi hails from Pakistan and calls Omaha home. As an attorney for Habitat for Humanity, he is touched by and advocates for those in need. When he travels, his camera is ready to capture not only the sublime and subtle in the landscape, but also candid shots of people in unguarded moments of daily life—views he hopes provide a way to connect shared experience.

In one segment of the exhibition, Ilahi’s photographs will be incorporated into mixed media presentations along with his paintings and texts, meant to create an interplay of perception. The second section features street photos taken in Pakistan; the final section is a more conceptual construction of walls and markings. Taken together, Ilahi intends to illuminate universal themes that identify and break down barriers of human understanding.

Raw/Beauty, work by Shaun Ilahi, opens at the Little Gallery on Friday, May 3 with a reception from 6-9pm. The exhibition runs through May 25 and may be seen at 5901 Maple Street in Benson, Tuesdays-Fridays from 3-6pm and on Saturdays from 10am-1pm.