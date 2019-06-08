







Kaneko opens Re-Purpose beginning June 11, a large group exhibition focused on innovative ways to use materials left over from mass consumption of goods

Re-Purposeis an interactive and visual arts experience that considers principles and practices related the waste incurred in any human activity on this planet.

“What matters is not the physical finite limitations of this planet, but the freedom and creativity to reimagine the use of it’s resources,’” according to Kaneko’s show statement.

A wide roster of artists is slated to be a part of the exhibition, with work from Tony Berlant, Chakaia Booker, Jamie Burmiester, Ted Larsen, Ken Little, and Bart Vargas as well as a long list of collaborators.

The Re-Purpose exhibition runs from June 11th, 2019 through August 24th, 2019 at Kaneko 1111 Jones St, Omaha NE 68102. Admission is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 11am to 5 pm. For more information check out thekaneko.org online.