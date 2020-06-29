Remains of the Day

If one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, then our food leavings are gold to artist Evan Stoler, whose exhibition Remnants opens Friday, July 3 at Petshop.

Stoler’s show, postponed from its original May opening, features 15 “collages” fashioned from an array of scraps, those inedible or less desirable bits of fruits, vegetables and nuts. Peels, pits, shells, skins, rinds, leaves are liberated from the compost heap and reinvented as the basis for elegant, abstract designs.

Pattern, repetition and texture are the dominant hallmarks of Stoler’s food scrap compositions. With the intervention of 3 different sizes of hole punches, he transforms onion skins into an bold arrangement of concentric circles in “Pox,” while he overlays them in delicate, translucent, painterly layers in “Untitled,” where they are contrasted with a grid of sunflower and pumpkin seed shells.

Stoler’s works are small—only 8 x 8 inches—but pack a strong visual punch, thanks to their intricacy and intimacy. The details of the sources don’t entirely vanish into the formal qualities of the artworks, but become part of their visual DNA and provide rewarding visual intrigue.

Evan Stoler Remnants opens on Friday, July 3 from 6-9pm and runs through August. Petshop is located at 2725 N. 62nd Street and is only open by appointment outside of BFF events. Visit www.bffomaha.org or its Facebook page for more details, including any changes or updates to their events. Organizers ask that visitors observe social distancing protocols.