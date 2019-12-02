







With Halloween, the Bemis Auction, Thanksgiving in the rearview and Christmas on the horizon, this can only mean one thing – Group art shows!

The end of the year is usually the time for some local art galleries to expand their offerings and help the art patron more easily view and collect art. The group exhibits usually display both new works and warehoused inventory; providing more variety of medium, more work from each artist, and more exposure for the galleries. With the added benefit of a wide variety of price points, both browsers and buyers can reap rewards.

Among other similar offerings in the Metro, consider this top-shelf group exhibit at Modern Arts Midtown. This year’s fall/winter show, Resonance, opened November 1 and continues through December. The show features the work of painters Jennifer Homan, Edwin Carter Weitz, Stephen Dinsmore, Merrill Peterson, and Dan Boylan, and photography from well-known favorites Larry Ferguson, Jim Krantz, John Spence.

From landscapes, to portraits, to the abstract, this group of artists offers something for everyone. Resonance will have a second opening reception on December 6th, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The show runs through December 28, 2019. Further information is available at modernartsmidtown.com.