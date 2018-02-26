× Expand "June 3 2016," panoramic landscape photo by John Spence.

This March, Modern Arts Midtown will display the impressive landscape photographs of John Spence. Known for his colorful, and dramatic panoramas, Spence has photographed in almost all of Nebraska’s 93 counties. Opening March 2nd, Room to Move features his large-format, dye sublimation prints of Nebraska.

Born in Texas and raised in Beatrice, Nebraska, the artist has been photographing for more than 40 years. He worked in the Nebraska Public Television film unit and is an independent film and video producer.

× Expand "July 1 2009".jpg, panoramic photo landscape by Spence.

Photographic tropes like “the right place at the right time” don’t do justice to Spence’s emotional response to the place at hand. According to the artist, “the right state of mind” is additionally essential.

Through an adept use of color and perspective, along with their imposing size, the works provide an epic view of the Midwest and reflect Spence’s connection to the landscape. Gallery owner Larry Roots said of Spence’s work: “Witnessing these images evokes a pride in the startling beauty we call ‘the good life.’”

The exhibit opens at MAM on March 2nd, with a reception for the artist from 4p.m.-6p.m. For more details and gallery hours, go to modernartsmidtown.com.