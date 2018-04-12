× Expand Alt ceramic art by Lincoln artist Larry Buller.

Project Project gallery continues its singular offerings of alt art in the Metro with ROUGH TRADE featuring new works by Lincoln, Nebraska artist Larry Buller. The show statement characterizes Buller’s ceramic sculptures as existing “some place in time between the present day and an alternate, super-gay past.

“These highly ornate, china-hutch-ready objects are a fetishization of the forms of specific fetish objects. His work tickles as much as it disarms as it helps to confront statements that end with ‘...just not in my home’.”

Buller creates ceramic artwork that at first glance appears to be highly decorative objects that may be at home in a domestic setting. However, upon closer inspection his work is imbued with a more subversive and sinister content inspired by such motifs and themes as bondage and the phallic. This line of inquire is intended as a metaphor for his life as an out gay man who often does not conform to societal "norms."

The artist creates work that highlights the dichotomy between function and non-function, vulgar and tasteful and chaste and sensual. He invites the viewer to delight in the highly decorative nature of his work while questioning previously held beliefs regarding the nature of sexual expression and the role that ceramics can play as change agent in society.

Rough Trade opens tomorrow, Friday, April 13 from 6-10 p.m. at Project Project, 1818 Vinton St. For show details and gallery hours, go to projectprojectomha.com.