“River Valley” n.d., by Ray Knaub, oil.

Opening Oct. 8 at Midtown’s AOB Gallery is an exhibit by painter Ray Knaub. A native of Scottsbluff, Knaub’s paintings draw inspiration from his formative years in western Nebraska, growing up next to the North Platte River and the Oregon Trail. The show, Prairie Landscapes, features Knaub’s impressionist take on rural scenes of the Midwest and Western landscape.

Knaub cites his earliest inspirations being from the work of the likes of Hopper and Wyeth. His work features traditional themes often labelled “Americana.” Based on actual places, the paintings emphasize the moody and dramatic light, majestic, capricious skies, and draw out the inspirational nuances found in simple rural settings and prairie tableau. Knaub has been featured in many solo exhibits in the Southwest and, and several national juried competitions.

The exhibition Prairie Landscapes continues through October 30th. The opening reception will be held Friday, October 8th, from 5 to 8 p.m. Anderson O’Brien is located at the NE corner of 33rd and Farnam, in Midtown. Check AOBfineart.com for further information.