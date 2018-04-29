× Expand Taylor Dabney Sonya Clark "Throne" 2016, Found chair, glass beads, and fabric

Historical and cultural connections survive through our art, stories and the trademarks of our identity. Three artists, Sonya Clark, Althea Murphy-Price and Nontsikelelo Mutiti emphasize this generational connection with Salon Time, an exhibit, which opens May 4, at the Union for Contemporary Art.

Salon Timeexamines and celebrates the rituals of time, place and materials surrounding Black women’s hair care within a social, historical perspective.

By highlighting repetitive and ritualized processes in their photography, printmaking and performance, Clark and Murphy-Price link Black female identity and expectations of hair care and its impact both personally and politically.

× Expand Sonya Clark "The Hair Craft Project: Hairstylists with Sonya, Collaborating Hair Artist: Jamilah Williams, Jah Braids," 2013, Inkjet photograph

Mutiti’s graphic design examines a history of braiding as a communication tool that has crossed borders and generations, offering an evolving code that links to present digital language.

Salon Timeopens Friday, May 4 with a reception from 6-9pm and runs through June 30 at the Union for Contemporary Art, 2423 North 24thStreet. Included in the run are a gallery talk on Saturday, May 5 at 2pm and a performance of Sonya Clark’s “Translations” on Saturday, June 23 from 1-4pm. For more information, visit u-ca.org.