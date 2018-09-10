Sample and Serve

× Expand Untitled.jpg Michael Willett, "Untitled (Dancing Room)," 2018, acrylic, color pencil, collage on canvas, 30 x 30 inches

Darger HQ’s next dual exhibition, Slice, unites two diverse artists as well as their subjects as it fulfills this unique venue’s ongoing mission.

Opening Friday, Sept.14, from 6-9pm, Slice features the work of Omaha’s Erin Foley and Michael Willett of Birmingham, Alabama as they use the implications of the show’s odd title to suit their own equally unconventional purpose and process.

Foley builds surfaces where abstraction and representation meet in works inspired from the experience and pleasures of “Tennis, anyone?” With a serve and volley verve, her calculation and play reduce to a frame or object where control is suggested, but never certain.

With a good deal of his own backspin, Willett slices up ArtForum exhibition advertisements into abstract compositions. His use of deconstruction and clever editing reinterprets published pages and samples of other artists’ work into new aesthetics free from the market.

Erin Foley earned her BFA at The School of the Art Institute of Chicago and continued at the University of Southern California, where she received her MFA. Working for Andrea Zittel in Joshua Tree and managing Michael Rakowitz’s studio in Chicago influenced her work both in and out of the studio.

Michael Willett currently lives and works in Birmingham, AL. He received his BFA at the University of Montevallo and his MFA at The University of Cincinnati’s College of Design, Art, Architecture and Planning. Willett is an Associate Professor of Art & Director of Foundations at the University of Montevallo.

Slice opens Sept.14, from 6-9pm, at Darger HQ, 1804 Vinton St. and continues until Nov. 4. For more details and gallery hours, go to lbacon@dargerhq.org or call 402.209.5554.