× Expand "Sense of Drama," painting by Jacqueline Kluver

Artist Jacqueline Kluver will open her next exhibit, Sense of Drama, Friday, April 6 at Modern Arts Midtown. Kluver, a full-time artist, was the recipient (with MAM owner Larry Roots) of Omaha Arts and Entertainment Awards Best 2-Person Show for 2016.

Kluver’s art consists of paintings created with mosaics of color and shape. Working with both bold and pastel palettes of color, her abstractions are architectural, but fluid.

With little specific symbolism and few recognizable references, the graphic jigsaws are vibrant, but reserved; a layered quilt of line, shape, and color creating three-dimensional space both intentional and accidental.

Reminiscent of mid-century graphic design of Herbert Bayer and Alvin Lustig and their contemporaries, Kluver’s use of hard edged amoebic shapes, contorted rectangles and grid patterns, guide her color and composition, result in an expressionistic quilt of immense depth.

Jacqueline Kluver is joined in her exhibit by Sioux City artist Cathy Palmer and Kansas State Art Professor Teresa Schmidt.

Jacqueline Kluver: Sense of Drama opens at Modern Arts Midwest, 3615 Dodge St., with an artist reception April 6th, from 6-8 p.m. For details and gallery hours, please go to modernartsmidtown.com.