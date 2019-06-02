‘Sensory 3.0’

Popular exhibit returns to UNO to ask its viewers to ‘please touch the art’









Returning for its third iteration in two UNO art galleries is Sensory: Please Touch the Art, currently on view until June 21. The very popular Sensory: Please Touch the Art 3.0encourages its viewers to engage with the work through touch, illuminating the realities of interacting with art for those who are blind or visually impaired.

This exhibit is part of an international movement to increase accessibility in museums, galleries and classrooms and features artists who are committed to creating pieces that promote multi-sensory experiences.

Over 80 pieces are included in this year’s show, including work from Tom Flott, Katie Larson, Rachna Keshwani, Cindy White, Nadirah Johnson, Lisa Johnson, Pamela Hinson, Heather Schulte, Jeannie McCarthy, Lila Ferber, Sarah Parys and Naoko Morisawa. Ranging from paintings to sculpture, each piece uses tactile mediums and methods to provoke an interactive, sensational experience.

Sensory: Please Touch the Art 3.0is on view through June 21 in both the Weber Fine Arts Building Art Gallery and the Osborne Gallery at Criss Library at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, 6001 Dodge Street. For more information, visit cfam.unomaha.edu/sensory/art.