Sign Language









Garden of the Zodiac presents Jeff Sedrel, New Paintings, with exhibition dates from November 14, 2019-January 14, 2020, with an opening reception on Thursday, November 14 from 7-9 pm.

Primarily working in ink and brush Sedrel says “The paintings shown are simply what I have been working on in my studio over the last year or so, hence, the title New Paintings.”

What’s “new” are small monochromatic works on paper that reveal Sedrel’s process of inventing a multi-faceted artistic language inspired by a range of imagery from cave drawings to consumer products. They are pictographic in character, combining essential geometric forms, familiar symbols and patterning.

Also featured are large paintings on newsprint and canvas with inky calligraphic gestures on acrylic ink base layers, often in a vivid palette of pinks and oranges. Here, Sedrel composes a visual narrative around a single or small group of centralized motifs. Frequently, his themes include animals—zebras, tigers and horses form the core of several works.

The opening reception for Jeff Sedrel, New Paintings, is Thursday, November 14, from 7:00-9:00 p.m. The Show will continue through January 14, 2020. The gallery is open to the public Tuesday-Saturday 12:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday 12:00-6:00 p.m. For more information email Janet Farber at: jlfarber@cox.net.