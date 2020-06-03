Rachel Carson’s 1962 Silent Spring was a “fable for tomorrow,” which used data, analytics and narrative to shine a light on the havoc that widespread pesticide use was having on our planet, giving rise to the modern environmental movement. Fast forward to our pandemic crisis, Silent Spring has a whole new set of meanings, some of which will be reflected in the new exhibition opening at Benson’s Little Gallery on First Friday, June 5.

Working in the solitude of their respective studios, artists Joe Addison, Alex Jochim, Caitlin Little and Trudy Swanson will offer new work created in whatever constitutes their personal isolation.

A photographic self-chronicler, Jochim’s images usually capture candidly and somewhat offhandedly the action around him, especially scenes from Omaha’s night life. Equally diaristic, his photographs for this show will consist of daily masked self-portraits shot in Polaroid and mounted in a grid. He will also project collected images from quarantine shot on expired slide film.

Photographer Addison is known for combining historical and experimental techniques, manipulating light, shadow, stray marks and happy accidents into largely abstract compositions. Swanson is a Little Gallery regular, where visitors have seen her colorful mixed media sculptures in addition to her public pieces around town. Little is a performance artist who has been featured several times at Benson’s Petshop Gallery.

Silent Spring opens at the Little Gallery, 5901 Maple Street, with a reception on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 6-9 pm. In accordance with COVID social distancing practices, the gallery will be requiring face masks for entrance and limiting the number of people in its space. Gallery hours are now Thursdays and Fridays from 1-5pm and Saturdays from 10am-1pm, and by appointment; calling before you go is recommended (402/681-1901). Additional information can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/events/700362000739580/.