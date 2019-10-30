







The Lied Art Gallery at Creighton University presents Spirited Space: Figure and Form, photographs by Michael Flecky SJ. The show, which continues until November 24, features a gallery talk at the opening Friday, November 1.

Recognized for his landscape, figure studies, studio and found objects this exhibit represents images of the Anasazi cliff dwellings, the St. Ignatius Chapel on the Seattle University campus as well as figurative experiments with light in the photo studio. Images of material space, environmental design and human presence attempt to provoke appreciation of the mystery of “spirited space” and form.

Michael Flecky SJ was born in Omaha and has taught fine art photography, criticism and photo history at Creighton University for nearly 40 years.His photographs have appeared in over 30 one-person exhibitions and more than 50 group shows throughout the United States, and his feature illustrations and articles on photographic history and criticism have appeared in national publications.

The exhibition runs until November 24, 2019 with a gallery reception on Friday, November 1, 4-7 p.m. featuring a gallery talk at 4:30 p.m. The gallery is open to the public Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-1:00 p.m., 5-6 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday, 1– 4 p.m. For more information contact: 402-280-2290, liedartgallery@creighton.edu.