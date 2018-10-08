× Expand Mike Nesbit, "Blue Plant," Lithograph, Ink on Paper,

What do you get when you combine two architects-turned-artists, both of whom gave up the cubicle and T-square (Dad, what’s a T-square?) for the paintbrush and brayer? Find out this October 11th when Gallery 72 presents Stations of Blue: Tom Prinz and Michael Nesbit.

Still involved in the world of architecture and the built environment, both artists go well beyond a simple paintbrush and brayer, delving into digital media, sculpture, collage, and installation. Both artists embrace the forces of chance and happenstance in their work, freeing themselves from the constraints of precision and the mechanical.

Stations of Blue represents a yearlong visual conversation between Thomas Prinz and Mike Nesbit regarding the color blue. A conversation that began as a topic for describing nature has become quite personal to each artist and their own reflection on such a sublime color as blue. This dialogue plays out at different scales, tones and values. Texture and media used add a multitude of possibilities to advance the conversation and image. The emotional indeterminacy of Blue leads to a process of visual expression where the outcome is unforeseen, as Matisse said, “a certain blue penetrates the soul”.

× Expand Tom Prinz, "Blue 1" mixed media collage

Omaha’s Tom Prinz is locally and most recently known for his “ripped paper” collages that tear open the envelope between the worlds of painting, sculpture and installation. Readers may remember Nesbit from last year’s installation project Flood, presented at the Standard Oil building at 18th and Howard. This exhibit features monotype prints, paper collages and digital prints, all with a theme of the color blue, and presented as both solo works and collaborative pieces.

Nesbit is an artist based in Los Angeles, California. With a background in architecture, his multidisciplinary paths greatly inform his artwork, allowing Nesbit to explore areas between art and architecture with a focus on technique, repetition, and representation. The exhibit coincides with Nesbit’s newest installation project,The Blues,to be installed near Napier, Iowa, south of Des Moines.

Gallery 72 is located at 1806 Vinton. The October 11thopening runs from 5PM to 9PM, and Gallery talk is scheduled on October 13thfrom 2PM to 3PM. Both are free. The exhibit hangs through November 3rd. Contact info@Gallery72.com for further information.