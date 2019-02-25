'Try Again'

× Expand Joe Liebentritt. “Twisted Cork” acrylic on canvas

Artist Joe Liebentritt’s newest solo exhibition opening March 1 at The Little Gallery brings his life to the canvas. Try Againcatalogs a ten year journey of different experiences that usurped the artist’s path and forced him to refocus himself.

Looking at old sketchbooks for inspiration and narrowing in on new opportunities in medium to help tell his story, Liebentritt delivers a connective tissue that ties the ups and downs of his life together.

Working mostly in paint, the figurative works depict the various locations, people and encounters of Liebentritt’s life in style that’s adapted to his current phase of work.

Try Againopens March 1 with a reception from 6-9 p.m. and runs through March 30 at The Little Gallery, 5901 Maple Street. For more information, visit polecatcommunications.com/the-little-gallery or joeliebentritt.com.