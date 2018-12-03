'The Little Show'

× Expand Katie B Temple, "Homes Foreclosed" 8x8x1.5

Just in time for the holidays, The Little Gallery is holding its Fourth Annual Little Show,featuring works 12 x 12 inches or smaller and priced under $100. The show is designed to promote the giving of locally made art during the holiday season in a wide variety of mediums and styles.

Local artists contributing in this show include: Kitty Brougham, Rhonda Bruggerman, Amanda Caillau, Vivian Caniglia, Debbie Cunningham, Rachel Cunningham, Rachel Droppers, Emily Jordan, Linda Hatfield, Keri Hedrick, Robert Kenny, Courtney Kenny Porto, Shawnequa Linder, Debbie Martin, Christina Nelson, Sophie Newell, Ricky Powell Jr., Cindy Rae, Jean Regan, Erik Rincon, Fredy Rincon, Jill Rizzo, Torrey Smith, Jen Solberg, Susan Stevens, Trudy Swanson, Tyler Swain, Kate Swinarski, Brian Tait, Katie Temple, Melvin Usher, Holly Vander, Lynda Vik, Brian Wetjen, and Haley Whitesel.

The Fourth Annual Little Showopens Friday, December 6 as part of Benson First Friday and runs through December 29 at The Little Gallery, 5901 Maple Street. For more information, visit polecatcommunications.com/the-little-gallery.