Tricky Nick

Next up for the re-opening of the ever-experimental gallery Project Project is a suite of new paintings by Omaha artist Nick Clark, whose One Trick Pony show opens there August 14.

Clark, who often draws on the incongruities of surrealistic expression, takes his penchant for illusionistic representation in oil paint and merges it with such nostalgic, adolescent fascinations as manga, skateboarding culture, cowboys and curiosity about death.

The result are paintings which, in the artist’s telling, “shamelessly appropriate imagery from cartoons, historical photographs and commercial logos,” rendered with techniques both traditional (detailed figural representation) and urban/contemporary (airbrush, idiosyncratic compositional space).

The result is a happy amalgam of high and low. Particular to Clark’s work is his fascination for a framing his subjects against a concrete wall, which is actually a trompe l’oeil background that he describes as a “vision board” for his compositions.

Project Project will encourage patrons to use masks while social distancing. There will be hand sanitizer found throughout the space which will be wiped down throughout the opening.

Nick Clark: One Trick Pony opens with a public reception on Friday, August 14 from 6-10pm at Project Project, 1818 Vinton Street. Gallery hours are by appointment. For more, visit www.projectprojectomaha.com or the gallery’s Facebook page.