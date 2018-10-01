Twinkle in Joe's Eye

× Expand "Bouquet" by mixed media artist Joe Pankowski

Artist Joe Pankowski likes to breathe life into the figures he creates. Whether as a contour formed with a ballpoint pen, the object built from a 3D printer, or the animated being that lives in video, his work takes on a life that’s gradually and anthropomorphically birthed from dreams and thought experiments.

Pankowski’s surrealist progenies will be on display in a self-titled solo show at the Petshop Gallery, opening with an artist reception on Friday, October 5. A multi-media exhibit, Pankowski’s work will span from drawings to castings, video to electric circuitry.

× Expand "Neon Boots in the Window" video by Pankowski

The artist has taught drawing, painting, sculpture, and new media art as an art instructor throughout the Omaha Metro. He received his BFA from the University of Nebraska at Omaha with an emphasis in Intermedia, and his MFA in New Media Art from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Joe Pankowski will open Oct. 5 as part of Benson First Friday and continue through Nov. 30 at the Petshop Gallery, 2725 North 62ndStreet. For more information visit bensonfirstfriday.com or joepankowski.com.