‘Unite Us One’









For his upcoming solo exhibit, Unite Us Oneat Petshop Gallery, interdisciplinary artist Barber extends his practice of articulating the testimonies of Black America to offer the viewer a more connected experience in his mixed media art.

Barber’s imagery portrays identity in a fluid, abstract way so that the viewer projects their own perspective and avoids social constructs. Additionally, he attempts to translate authenticity in the narrative, building on a highly localized experience of the places and people he encounters.

For the viewer, then, this allows even more of a connection between them and the subject – an almost one-on-one conversation. Barber cites Grace Lee Boggs, an American revolutionary as an inspiration to his work. She defined true wealth as the ability to relate to other human beings.

Unite Us Oneopens with a reception on Friday, September 6 at Petshop, 2725 N. 62ndStreet and runs through October 25. For more information, visit barberpaintspeople.com or bffomaha.org/petshop.html.