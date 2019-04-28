‘Visual Chemistry’









Brent Witters headlines the next show at Modern Arts Midtown, opening this first Friday, May 3rd. Witters is a self-taught artist with a formal training in photography, and a degree in Aerospace Engineering. He specializes in sculptural assemblage and painting.

The artist’s family background in antique dealing often comes through in his use of discarded and technologically obsolete objects in his assemblages along with photographic and optical elements.

Using found and discarded fluids and paints, Witters experiments with the resulting chemical reactions, working sometimes with surprising results, adding graphic and decorative elements to a finished piece. The patinas and textures that result are often a primary visual element in his work.

The use of discarded materials in both his sculptural work and his paintings is foundational; his goal in creating an important link to the consumer culture.

Joining Witters are Barbara Kendrick and William Loveless. Kendrick is a multi-media artist and Professor Emerita in the School of Art and Design at University of Illinois. She will be exhibiting paintings and digital collage.

Loveless, formerly of Los Angeles, now maintains a full-time studio in the Mojave Desert, and is known for his unique “glue paintings,” which use ink and watercolor suspended in polyvinyl resin glue.

Visual Chemistryopens at Modern Arts Midtown, May 3rdwith a reception for the artists from 6 – 8 p.m. The show is up through June 26th. Further information is available through modernartsmidtown.com.