What is ‘America’?









Celebrating four years of art in Benson, The Little Gallery opens the exhibit, America, featuring artist Trudy Swanson. America opens on June 7 from 6-9 pm during Benson First Friday.

Swanson will be re-purposing recognizable items in American culture. The context in which the materials are placed re-directs the interpretation towards addressing from lighthearted interpretation of American phrases to heavier issues such as the ongoing battle for women rights.

For instance, in a collaborative piece with artist Shaun Ilahi, the artist says that it juxtaposes homelessness with other “throwaways” in American society. Although often re-purposing material is not new in Swanson’s work, it is the first time they are “completely identifiable” and instrumental in meaning of each piece.

As part of the show, Swanson requests that the public participate by posting on the event’s Facebook page with their response to the question “What does America mean to me?” in order to add a “layer of engagement” and extend the question beyond what is present in the show.

America opens on June 7, 2019 and continues through June 27, 2019 at The Little Gallery, 5901 Maple Street, in downtown Benson. Gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday, 3pm-6pm, and Saturday 10am-1pm and by appointment. For additional information contact The Little Gallery at (402) 996-1092.