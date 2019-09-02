







Artist and free lance writer Sally Deskins, formerly of Omaha, is organizing a three-person exhibit at Star Deli with Trilety Wade and Kristin Ndoda which opens Benson First Friday September 6 from 7-9 p.m.

Though the exhibit, What We Do in the Evening, is multi-media, Deskins, founder of Les Femmes Folles, her successful organization and blog, says all three artists are united by a similar private and personal theme or purpose.

“The way our work relates to each other,” she said, “ (is) mostly via our shared personal view for which we create our work, each of us documenting our own lives in some way. Also, it’s what we do in the evening. I’ll be showing some of my new feminist tribute drawings. Kristin has some watercolors, and Trilety photographs.”

The watercolors of Ndoda were done in collaboration with various people, but mostly with her son Thabo. The ink drawings are minimal, nearly abstract images of the real and fantasy private life of the artist.

Intrigued by people who work all day for pay, only to go home and continue to work on their avocation, Trilety contributes photographs of friends and loved ones as they were in the focused zone of their own passions.

Deskins’ body prints and drawings are from her series started late in 2018 that pay honor to all of the women and feminist artists that have inspired her. She says her drawings are “quick and playful self-portraits exploring both my own womanhood and self through my body” as well as the work she makes tribute to and includes in the finished work.

What We Do in the Evening opens Sept. 6, from 7-9 p.m. during Benson First Friday at Star Deli Gallery and continues until Sept. 28. For more details and gallery hours, go to https://www.facebook.com/stardeli/.