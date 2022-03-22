See what the new Omaha Design Center location looks like while donating to a good cause, appreciating art, and warming your belly.

Art and Soup 2022

March 27

2-5 p.m.

Omaha Design Center

The 25th Art and Soup fundraiser is coming to the Omaha Design Center later this month!

Few charity events allow you to aid struggling families and individuals while enjoying delicious soup and purchasing one-of-a-kind artwork spanning several genres. But then again, there is nothing quite like this annual fundraiser, where the proceeds raised provide Visiting Nursing Association services for adults and youth living in homeless and domestic violence shelters.

COVID-19 precautions and protocols will be in effect, so wear a mask and practice social distancing.

— Matt Casas