See what the new Omaha Design Center location looks like while donating to a good cause, appreciating art, and warming your belly.
  • Art and Soup 2022
  • March 27
  • 2-5 p.m.
  • Omaha Design Center

The 25th Art and Soup fundraiser is coming to the Omaha Design Center later this month!

Few charity events allow you to aid struggling families and individuals while enjoying delicious soup and purchasing one-of-a-kind artwork spanning several genres. But then again, there is nothing quite like this annual fundraiser, where the proceeds raised provide Visiting Nursing Association services for adults and youth living in homeless and domestic violence shelters.

COVID-19 precautions and protocols will be in effect, so wear a mask and practice social distancing.

— Matt Casas

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment