Wilkerson’s 2010 The Warmth of Other Suns became immediately recognized by critics as a landmark in historical studies on race and migration.

Isabel Wilkerson: Presidential Lecture Series

March 22

7-8 p.m. | Free

Online event

Isabel Wilkerson will speak as part of the Creighton Presidential Lecture series.

In 1994, Wilkerson became the first black woman to win a Pulitzer Prize in journalism, awarded in the Feature Writing category.

Her non-fiction work, entitled The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration, took her 15 years to research and write and quickly became a National Book Critics Circle Award winner and New York Times Bestseller.

It is a free live-streamed event. Register by contacting kingfisher@creighton.edu or (402) 280-5169.

— Matt Casas