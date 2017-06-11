$10 - 18+ - 8 PM at Dr Jack's Drinkery

The members of The Funeral Portrait are no strangers to the Atlanta scene, having played in various other projects in the area in recent years, but this new incarnation undoubtedly sees this group of musicians at their peak… or on their way to it.

The album they’ve created "Hero or Menace" feels remarkably mature and developed for a debut release, sure to excite fans of a wide range of tastes. Comparisons to the likes of My Chemical Romance,Pierce The Veil, and Say Anything seem fitting, yet The Funeral Portrait provide enough of their own take on the sound to create their own brand of emotional rock. In the course of just over a year,

The Funeral Portrait has played over 200 shows across the southeast, at a variety of venues, with such acts as: We Came As Romans, Silverstein, Alesana, Andrew WK, Hawthorne Heights, Cartel, Ryan Cabrera, Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!, Sleepwave, Set It Off, The BryanStars Tour, and The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus. They have also built a reputation for having a very energetic and interactive live show. The Funeral Portrait has been featured on music media websites such as AbsolutePunk.net and Purevolume.com, where their first EP got over 5,000 downloads in just one week.