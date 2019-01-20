Dan Tedesco at Slowdown

Doors at 7:00pm

Front Room

$10

All ages show. Check entry requirements at http://theslowdown.com/All-Ages

Two sets. Two full album performances. The first, Tom Petty’s masterpiece, “Wildflowers”, and the second, Tedesco’s first album, “Starin’ at a Green Light”, which turns 10 years old in 2019.

**All Advance Ticket Buyers will receive both a digital download of, “Starin’ at a Green Light”, as well as a recording of the evening’s performance of the album**

Dan TedescoMy story is…..that I have no story, per se. I come from a solid family. It’s a point of pride. I grew up in the far west suburbs of Chicago. My folks weren’t rich, but there wasn’t much that I was left wanting. I’ve never been arrested. Always got good grades. I never developed any major drug addictions (at least, not yet). The only serious addiction in my life, if you’d like to call it that, has been with music. Let me bring you up to speed.

Piano at age 5.

Violin at age 9.

Guitar at age 11 after hearing Eddie Van Halen.

And that, as they say, is all she wrote.

