A systems approach to addressing food insecurity

Nancy Williams has designed her nonprofit No More Empty Pots around "equitable access to local, fresh, affordable food" via a holistic approach. It offers the Community Market Basket CSA (community supported agriculture) as well as shared commercial kitchens, a training kitchen and classes. Its Food Hub in Florence is adding a business incubator, community cafe, kids kitchen and rooftop garden.

× Expand Nancy Williams_Standing in front of the entrance to the Food Hub, No More Empty Pots_Photo by Kevin Lytle

"We could just do one thing and satisfy a symptom, but we're trying to address the root cause issue of poverty – of which hunger is a symptom. The food hub concept is a systems approach to not just deal with hunger but to get people trained and hired and to support startup businesses. So we have a multi-pronged approach to supporting local food and supporting people who need access to food and the people providing that food.

"Poverty is not just about food deserts and hunger. It's about livable wages, adequate education, meaningful connections. It's about being able to take advantage of the opportunities in front of you. It's about people engaging. You see, it's one thing to get people to food because they're hungry or they don't have access to it. It's even something more if they have access to living wage jobs where they can then choose their food."

Pots is based in North Omaha, she said, in recognition of its "rich cultural heritage of food and community" and concurrent "disparities in health, healthy food access, equity and economics."

"So, we wanted to make a difference there first, then catalyze a ripple effect in urban, suburban and rural spaces. We believe in the reciprocity of local food."

An effective food system involves a social contract of public-private players. In Omaha it includes United Way of the Midlands, Together, Inc., the Food Bank, Saving Grace Perishable Food Rescue, vendors, producers, schools, churches.

"It's not a simple thing to talk about food access and deserts," Williams said. "It's a whole system of the way we produce food and get food to people, the way people consume it and how we value it. The different ways intersect. It takes all of it. But there needs to be some calibration, hole-plugging and shifting.”

"We can get there, but it has to be done collaboratively so we're not working in silos."

On the access-education-employment side are community gardens and urban farms like those at City Sprouts, which also offers classes and internships. A farmers market is held there, too. Charles Drew Health Center and Florence Mill also host farmers markets.

Minne Lusa House is a neighborhood engagement-sustainability activator. Some churches, including Shepherd of the Hills and New Life Presbyterian, provide free monthly community meals. New Life also provides food to participants in its youth summer enrichment program.

"There are food insecure kids that come," pastor Dwight Williams said. "There is a lot more need than we are able to access."

Community organizations serving seniors, youth and the homeless have a free meals component to meet food insecurity needs. Omaha Public Schools provides free and reduced lunches to the majority of its students. Private institutions rely on donations to fill the gap. Local farmer Brian Vencil recently directed a $2,500 donation from the America's Farmers Grow Communities program to help feed kids at Holy Name School.

Nancy Williams said everything has its place.

"Community gardens make food accessible, help people become more self-sufficient and engage. It's about community building. You can't have food without community. At farmers markets customers learn about where the food comes from, talk to growers about production practices and how to use products. It develops relationships. The more food customers get from farmers markets the more likely they'll continue shopping there and expand their palette, which gives growers the opportunity to grow and sell more and put more money into the local economy."

Pantries play a role, too.

× Expand Eric Crawford, Director of Heart Ministry_Photo by Kevin Lytle

"On average we have about 600 clients come through our food pantry weekly," Heart Ministry Center executive director Eric Crawford said. "We've been seeing more clients come. We're on pace to give away more than 3 million pounds of food this year."

Heart Ministry’s case management services strive to get clients to self-sufficiency.

Project Hope director Lori Lindberg said its pantry serves mostly one-time, emergency needs recipients.

Church of the Resurrection is trying a mobile food pantry starting July 15.

Then there are the aquaponics systems Greg Fripp and his Whispering Roots team build, often with students in schools, that grow vegetables and fish.

"Aquaponics has its place in that next level of production," Williams said. "There's education, job training, entrepreneurship. There's an opportunity to do institutional supply because you can scale it."

× Expand Greg Fripp_Standing in front of the greenhouse development_Photo by Kevin Lytle

Additionally, the new Fair Deal Grocery was rebuilt on North 24th Street to fill fresh food scarcity in the area.

"Whenever you can put food where people are, it's better than trying to find transportation or other means of getting people to it," Williams said.

Fair Deal Village Marketplace manager Terri Sanders said it's challenging getting people to try it.

"Sometimes it takes more education in some places than others," Williams said. "If you've never been exposed to it, just because it's plopped down in front of you doesn't mean you're going to go to it. You need somebody to help you make that transition. Sometimes you don't even know you need it until somebody points out the benefits and then you take advantage of it."

The Creatives Collective, sponsored through the Omaha Economic Development Corporation (OEDC), works with north side residents on education-advocacy through classes, events and activities, including culture fairs.

"Education is a big gap for people," said Jody-Ann Coore said, Community Engagement Coordinator for OEDC. "Residents say it's something the community needs. They often don't know how to shop for healthy foods or don't know some of the foods or don't know how to cook them so they are tasty and appealing to the palette."

Partnerships with local organizations help built food literacy. Still, getting residents' buy-in takes time.

"It's a neighborhood difficult to engage because they're so used to being told what to do and not asked how to solve those issues. But we've seen progress. Resident committee members are taking part in the planning. We're working on getting more residents involved. The beautiful thing is that each has personal networks they can tap into, so it's pretty much radiating out."

Greg Fripp's sustainable practices dream is taking shape at Highlander Village on North 30th Street. The world headquarters for his Whispering Roots will include a greenhouse, education center and production center. Steelhead trout and vegetables will be grown there. He partners with farmers markets, Hy-Vee stores and others to get food to market. Whispering Roots teaches youth and adults how to build food systems and grow food.

"Highlander's goal is about community development- engagement, and that's exactly what Whispering Roots does. We say, 'we grow, we feed, we educate.' We need to draw more attention to North Omaha. It's not that students in underserved communities can't learn and don't want to learn, they just need access to support, materials and resources. And then they can compete."

Fripp said he's learned "you have to meet people where they are and understand that community in order to deliver them a solution that actually works."

"You provide solutions tailored for that specific community because every community's different. Everybody needs food, but the way you implement these techniques, policies or systems needs to fit within that community."

He sees more inclusivity happening.

"We're getting more organizations that want to spend time with community and collaborating," Fripp said.

"I am a fan of any model that works in a community with the community that produces what the community needs in the way the community needs and that values people in that process," Nancy Williams said. "It's not going to look the same everywhere and frankly most things shouldn't look the way they've always looked because those things aren't working."

Fripp sees a need to bridge a disconnect between policymakers and "people implementing change on the ground." "When that happens," he said. "we're going to see an acceleration of change in terms of how some of this stuff gets delivered. You still have some people who make decisions not really connected to the community."

"We've made progress getting access to lots," said Fripp, who also does community gardens and urban farms. "That was something that didn't happen in the past. We put together a team to write new policies to allow people to use city lots to grow food."

Similarly, he's seen acceptance of aquaponics grow.

"We're not as advanced as other cities, but we're coming along. People are starting to see the power of what we do – from growing food to educating children to engaging public. They're starting to see it really works and at whatever scale you want to do it."