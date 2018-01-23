A 12 Year Old Looks For Meaning in Her Life

12 year old Maggie is still trying to learn about life. And, no surprise, that’s complicated. She does know why her dad is in a wheelchair; he has MS. She also thinks he’s pretty cool, especially because he made her an official shareholder of Coca-Cola stock. As a regular Student of the Month she’s doing kind of OK. But she also realizes that she, like anyone else, has no control over everything that happens in life, hers or anyone’s but still wants to live up to her full potential .

This is the essence of Victoria Stewart’s world-premiering The Meaning of Maggie at The Rose. It’s a play based on a 2014 semi-autobiographical novel by Megan Jean Sovern. “Maggie doesn’t give up,” Sovern comments “She goes to the edge of every earth to find what she is looking for. She is emotionally tough and filled to the brim with so many feelings.”

“Humorous and poignant” are words used by The Children’s Book Review, about “the realities of families coping with illness by illuminating dignity and resilience….successfully illustrating that illness doesn’t necessarily define or splinter a family; it can bring one together.” It also says that Maggie is a “smart, funny, highly entertaining, endearing, complex triple threat.”

Stewart has major stage credits. Her scripts have been performed manywhere including Actors Theater of Louisville, Cleveland Playhouse, New York’s Urban Stages and Caravan Theatre.

Stewart has made her mark. Maggie hopes that, in year number 12, she will make hers.

The Meaning of Maggie is performed January 26-February 11, The Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St. Fri. (10/13, 20) 7 p.m. Sat. (10/7) 5 pm (10/14, 10/21) 2 & 5 p.m. Sun (10/8) 2 p.m. (10/15, 10/22) 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. Tickets $20. http://www.rosetheater.org