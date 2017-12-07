A Sometimes Sweet Slice of Life

Think of a mouth wreathed in smiles. Think of that mouth having savored really great pie. Makes you want to stand up and sing. Jenna made such a pie. Jenna sings, on her way to new- found happiness, transcending a too-often hectic time waitressing, overcoming a home life where love and smiles have been rare. Arriving at The Orpheum is a traveling version of the much Tony-nominated, still running Broadway musical take on Adrienne Shelly's much-acclaimed 2007 movie.

Small-town Southern woman Jenna dreams of a way out of her geographic and marital confines. A baking contest in a nearby county, fresh pies and the town's new doctor offer fresh starts, while fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness.

The focus is woman-power. The extra flavor is cooking. Live on stage, expect to see, hear and smell the genuine articles assembled. Have a bite yourself in the lobby.

And women created this entertainment. The music and lyrics are by six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles this book by screenwriter Jessie Nelson, with original direction by T0ny Award winner Diane Paulus whose take on Finding Neverland was recently found here.

Much of the score is appealing, said The New York Times, “drawing on the sounds of country music reflecting the Southern setting, but also containing more traditional Broadway-pop balladry (with) an unexpected flair for comic songs.”

A colorful musical slice of life.

Waitress is served up December 12-17, Slosburg Hall, Orpheum Theater, 409 S 16th St. Tues.Weds. Thurs: 7:3o p.m. Fri.: 8 p.m. Sat.: 2 & 8 p.m. Sun.: 1:30 & 7 p.m. Tickets $59- $133. https://www.omahaperformingarts.org/