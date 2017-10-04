Boy to Man to Legend

How time flies when you’re having fun looking and listening to the story behind that story of how J.M. Barrie came up with the legend of Peter Pan. This flight is Finding Neverland, the Broadway hit musical on the road and landing at the Orpheum for five days. This spin-off from the 2004 much-Oscar-nominated movie ran for a year before taking off for other climes.

This show visits Barrie’s life, based on reality but delving as well into fantasy. His path to fame and fortune emerged from becoming very close to four young brothers when he was in his 40s. He loved telling them stories and they adored playing pirate games. Peter was one of the boys. “Pan” is a piping Greek god who symbolizes natural forces.

So don’t be surprised to hear reeds stirring in the songs by Grammy Award winner Eliot Kennedy and Gary Barlow. Tony®-winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Hair) directed.

“It captures the kid-at-heart,” says Time Magazine.

Finding Neverland plays Oct.11-15, Slosburg Hall, Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Weds. Thurs: 7:30 p.m. Fri.: 8 p.m. Sat.: 2 & 8 p.m. Sun.: 1:30 & 7 p.m. Tickets $59- $133 https://www.omahaperformingarts.org/