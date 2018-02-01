Crossing Dimensions

There’s a whole lot of shaking going on at Shelterbelt where Amy Elizabeth Schweid’s Across Rhodes world-premieres. Not Jerry Lee Lewis stomping at the keys but ceiling lamps quiver and people are known to tumble. Ghosts? Oh yes. Several in fact. And, within a sort of coven, the spirits are not always willing.

In Schweid’s first produced full-length play, two of the supernatural beings play guitars and sing fine songs. The third tries to control these manifestations. Rhodes Bar is the setting. A sometimes-lively place in a remote town where people come from miles around to admire whatever talent takes over the tiny stage.

Joss, from somewhere further off, aims to stay a while and give performing there a try. She hasn’t reckoned entering haunted territory. Bartender George OKs her hanging on for a while, but hints at the history that has crossed this crossroad to make sure Joss knows what has transpired within these walls.

The essence: Sarah haunts Rhodes, not as one doomed or cursed, but as if that’s just the way things go. At one time she loved Michael, who actually became a successful performer. He too died. Her uncle Richard, likewise having crossed over, seems to be some kind of dark guardian, as if he feels responsible for Sarah. He conjures up Michael. George sometimes can see those three and accepts that that goes with being in charge of Rhodes. Joss at first cannot see them but the boundaries of mortality start to shift.

And, although the play much dwells on ghosts, Schweid doesn’t aim to scare anyone. Rather, she unfolds a fascinating, imaginative, complex story about dramatic events. She punctuates the story with songs, songs which naturally fit into and flow with the story. And she has come up with sharp, sometimes humorous dialogue. One especially inventive element is having Sarah and Michael talk about what it feels like to be dead, more accepting rather than sorrowing. Expletives abound, BTW.

Schweid has written good songs, some with pointed lyrics about death and about love. Sarah’s first, “Keep Your Head Down,” has eloquent melancholy and then surges forward with urgency. Duets include one combining the here and now with the dead and gone. All have appealing folk style written and performed with skill and talent by Katie Miller as Sarah, Jayma Smay as Joss and Thomas Gjere as Michael.

Miller and Gjere give their characters real substance. Spookiness is not the aim. Smay’s performance equals theirs in believability. Craig Bond’s Richard convincingly becomes more sinister while, as George, Meganne Horrocks Storm pulses with vigorous personality. Director Elizabeth Thompson has elicited these excellent performances with insight and inventiveness. And her staging of an exorcism fills the space with dramatic tension.

Re: that space, making what happens seem real, attendees are up close and personal witnesses, given Ben Adams clever transformation of the venue into a club setting. The audience is seated at tables, surrounded by posters offering Happy Hour specials and being served genuine crunchy snacks in heart-shaped bowls. Actual drinks, however, are limited to lobby service, as always at Shelterbelt, bought beforehand or at intermission and portable to the tables.

Schweid regularly performs with her own band, The Ragabonds, and has acted in plays at UNO and the Playhouse as well as directed and choreographed at UNO.

Clearly she has the talent to create original theatre. That spirit is present and alive.

Across Rhodes plays through February 18, Shelterbelt Theatre, 3225 California St.Thurs. (2/1, 2/8, 2/15), Fri., Sat: 8 p.m. Sun: 6 p.m. & 2/18: 2 p.m. Tickets $12-$20. http://www.shelterbelt.org/