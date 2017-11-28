Merry and Bright

Frank Sinatra was born 102 years ago and 75 years ago his career as a star began. For many, many people that star still shines. At this holiday time, Performing Arts Rep aims to keep that glow alive with performances of the songs Sinatra sang for such a season.

The revue is called Christmas My Way to call attention to the singer’s way with songs that hark back to herald the time of the new- born king. Did Sinatra rule? In today’s parlance, you better believe it.

Singers Wendy Eaton, Bob Golding, Matthias Jeske, Jody Vaccaro and music director Jennifer Novak Haar aim to express the spirit by evoking scores which have been heard on four Sinatra holiday-themed LPs and on a TV show, including one by the star himself, “Mistletoe and Holly.” Around forty selections in all are sampled, some belonging to any time of year, e.g., of course, “My Way.”

Rick Brayshaw co-directs, adding some Christmas swing to the choreography in David Grapes, Todd Olson, and Vince di Mura’s show concept.

Non-alcoholic beverages and snacks are sold.

Don’t expect Sinatra impersonations. The performers will do it their way.

Christmas My Way: A Sinatra Holiday Bash is performed Dec. 1-10 , Performing Arts Repertory Theatre

Crossroads Mall, 7400 Dodge Street. Fri. & Sat.: 7 p.m. Sun.: 2 p.m. Tickets: $25-$35

www.performingartistsrepertorytheatre.org/